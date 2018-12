BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — More than 30 Del Campo High School students held a special rally to welcome Butte County students back to school after the Camp Fire.

The students and members of Kids Helping Kids Sacramento visited Wilson Elementary and Sycamore Middle School students where they put together holiday activities to cheer on the students of Gridley Unified school district back to school.

Butte County schools were closed for three weeks following the fire.