DANVILLE (CBS13) — Some victims of the Camp Fire got a special treat this Christmas Day.

The Franciscan Friars of San Damiano Retreat opened its doors to 137 Paradise residents Tuesday, in support of their perseverance.

Typically the retreat is closed for the entirety of Christmas week, but with the help of volunteers, staff, and donors, they were able to offer comfort and hope to those who lost everything in the Camp Fire.

“This place is very healing for people, and they have said just coming here has started the healing process,” said hospitality coordinator Lisa Briones.

Guests got to walk through Santa’s workshop and pick out gifts for their family and friends. Additionally, Santa stopped by with more gifts and a puppet show for the children.