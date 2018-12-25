TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Ski resorts, as it turns out, are very popular on Christmas as they are perhaps one of the only businesses even open.

“On the holidays we do get busy. A lot of people from the bay want to come up here and get a taste of winter,” said Matt Peterson, spokesman for Boreal resort.

Snapping in and suiting up, fresh powder across the high Sierra was a welcoming sight for skiers and boarders.

“Nice fresh powder like this thick that you’re riding around on. It’s a good Christmas miracle it’s awesome!” said one skier.

Many traveling from far away to play.

“This is probably like the best Christmas I’ve ever had. This is my cousin-in-law here who came all the way from Alaska,” she said.

Boreal packed in patrons making it one of its busiest days of the year.

”We’ve got thousands of people here flocking up from the Bay to get a taste of that winter magic. Our parking lots are full and we are 100 percent open,” Peterson said.

Just a few miles down the mountain, Historic Downtown Truckee was full of window shoppers strolling and people full of cheer.

When you ask them about where’s the best place to spend Christmas they’ll tell you being with family is the most important of all.

“Hopefully people are enjoying the day with their families,” said a local woman.

Of course, it does help to get something off your Christmas list.

“It was very fun! I got lots of toys including a special tent from Santa Claus,” said 8-year-old Lily.

“As nerdy as it sounds, I got a stethoscope and it’s very exciting,” said another local resident.

In Kingvale there’s also a resort for sledding and it’s open for the next two weeks! Great time of year and plenty of snow to cheer up the whole family.