WEST PLAINFIELD (CBS13) – This year we saw the important role firefighters play in protecting our communities. Protecting communities runs deep for one family in particular at a volunteer fire station in Yolo County.

“My family settled here in 1869,” said Ed Beoshanz.

Ed, 78, has lived in Yolo County his entire life.

“It’s home you know,” he said.

Ed is a retired captain with the West Plainfield Fire Department and likes to tinker on vehicles.

A 1948 GMC fire truck is one of his favorites.

“My dad drove this truck and I’ve driven it and driven it,” he said.

Ed’s father was an assistant chief with the West Plainfield Fire Department in the late sixties. In fact, the original fire house was located on the family property until it moved to its current location a mile away on Road 95. Seeing his father in that firefighting role ignited a passion in young ed..

“It’s a service to my community…and i’m proud of that,” he said.

Ed was excited when his son and then his 18-year-old grandson decided to carry on the family tradition.

“It’s an honor to follow my grandfather and my father. I enjoy it, and it’s a privilege to have my son following in my footsteps behind me,” said Marc Beoshanz.

Marc and Garrett Beoshanz have both been volunteering at the fire station since the time they could walk.

“I guess I just like hanging around all the people here and getting to know everybody-helping people who need help,” said Garrett.

Marc is a sales rep for a seed company full-time. Garrett, a student, is involved as well — whether its fundraising or fighting fires.

“I try not to get yelled out. It’s fun. I like to see him doing his job as an officer…telling people what to do, keeping everybody safe,” he said.

Only three paid firefighters man the station during the day. They rely on the 20 volunteers, especially at night.

Garrett takes his job seriously, so much so that he’s heading to the fire academy. It’s a love of helping people and serving his community that drives him.

“I’m very proud of my family,” said Ed.

And that warms an old firefighter’s heart.

This is one of several families who have had three and four generations of family members serve at the West Plainfield Fire Department.