VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting during an altercation early Monday morning.

The incident happened along the 300 block of Bel Air Drive.

Investigators say a 39-year-old Vacaville man was sitting in his car when a group of five people went up to him. An altercation ensued, police say, culminating in the man going over to his nearby apartment and getting a gun.

Police say the man then went back to the group and continued in the argument. At some point, police say the man fired a shot that hit the 17-year-old.

Officers who responded to the scene found the teen on the ground and started first aid. The teen was taken to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

Police later arrested the man, now identified as 39-year-old Vacaville resident Daignet Montoya. He’s been booked into Solano County Jail and is facing a charge of murder.

Anyone with more information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Vacaville police at (707) 469-4846.