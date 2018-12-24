AUBURN (CBS13) – Christmas prayers from Camp Fire victims were answered in time for the big day.

“It was the hardest thing because I didn’t think we were going to have a Christmas,” said Daniel Hansen.

The couple and their daughter are from Magalia. What’s left of their property is toxic and they can’t return home.

“We really didn’t have anything to give her for Christmas,” Hansen said.

That has all changed.

“Words can’t describe, this really means a lot to me,” he said.

Gifts for their 2-year-old daughter Czarina made possible because of a California Highway Patrol officer with a heart of gold.

“It was very nice to see the genuine appreciation. It was amazing,” said Officer Mike Terry.

He met with Daniel for a routine check on on a vehicle VIN and found out they were Camp Fire survivors.

“We stayed in a tent at the Walmart in the parking lot,” Hansen said.

They lost so much, that is, until a Rocklin family opened up their home they were made recipients of the officer’s generous donations.

“It was very special; you don’t find people like that,” Hansen said.

“It’s so nice that there are people who care and who open their home to us and give us gifts and they don’t even know us,” Czarina’s mother Chrystal Martinez said.

Officer Terry says he’s just happy to help.

“It’s definitely wonderful to see how doing a little something has changed their life and that’s what it’s about is helping people in need,” he said.

Among so much heartbreak from the devastating wild fire that ravaged their town, Daniel says the acts of kindness have restored his faith.

“It was almost like he was Angel who stepped up and to be honest with you he was,” Hansen said.

“I’m just grateful it was me,” Officer Terry said.

“I’ll never forget this. I’ll never forget this in history,” Hansen said.