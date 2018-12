SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A heartwarming holiday gift was given at the Golden 1 Center Sunday night.

Two women found an unexpected reunion on center court of the Sacramento Kings game.

Austin Kropp returned home for a surprise his family will never forget 🎁💜 pic.twitter.com/DXVcI7eCWz — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 23, 2018

Navy Seaman Austin Kropp surprised his sister Shelby and mom Tressa during the game, popping out of a large Christmas present box.

Kropp made his long overdue return to the US after being deployed in Japan for nine months.

The Kings went on to win the game over the New Orleans Pelicans 122-117.