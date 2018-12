Male, Female, Nonbinary Licenses Offered Starting January 1California driver's licenses and identification cards will have three gender options starting January 1.

Crocker Art Museum, U.S. Deaf Women's Soccer Team, and Table Manners - 7/7/16It's Big Truck Summer in Roseville. Kids in the community are getting the opportunity to see the utility trucks they see working around the City every day.

150 Immigrants Arrested In Southern California ICE RaidsU.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it arrested 150 immigrants across Southern California this week in an operation targeting public safety threats.

Monday's Show Info (12/24/18)

Wildfire Cleanup Worker Rob Freestone, 2, Others Fired Over Photos From Camp Fire Burn ZonePolice in Northern California say they'll pursue criminal charges against a wildfire cleanup worker who posted photos of himself posing at destroyed properties.

Homeland Security Says DMV Did Not Comply With REAL ID Regulations, 2.3M IDs Already IssuedCalifornians must now submit two documents proving their residency. For the 2.3 million people who already got their REAL ID, they will have to submit a second document when they renew their ID.

Dog Dies In Fire At Carmichael HomeA man's dog has died after a fire tore through his home in Carmichael Thursday morning.

Annual ‘Worst Toys’ List Released By Consumer Safety GroupA Black Panther "slash claw" and a plastic Power Rangers sword are among the toys topping a consumer safety group's annual list of worst toys for the holiday season.

Fatal Shooting At Howe Avenue Apartment ComplexThe victim was a 27-year-old male who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Forget Driving, Take Light Rail For Free To New Year's Eve Old Sacramento EventRiders in Sacramento can take the light rain for free on Dec. 31 for the New Year's Eve Sky Spectacular in Old Sacramento.