SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities say a DUI suspect led them on a short chase in Midtown Sacramento early Monday morning before crashing and killing the driver of another vehicle.

Around 2:30 a.m., a CHP officer tried to pull over a driver on suspicion of DUI at 15th and L streets. The driver refused to pull over, slowed to 15 mph, then sped away and turned off his headlights, according to a CHP statement. A short time later, officers were notified of a crash at the intersection of 18th and I streets involving five vehicles.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the car they were trying to stop had reportedly caused a crash with four other vehicles. Officers say the suspect allegedly failed to stop at the stop sign and hit a vehicle. The car continued out of control and hit a parked vehicle, which then hit two more parked cars.

The driver of the first vehicle the suspect hit was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. That person eventually died. He has been identified as 28-year-old Melvin Strong of Vacaville.

The suspect, 41-year-old Ivan Dimov of Antelope, was arrested and booked into jail on charges of felony DUI, evading a police officer causing serious bodily injury or death, and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.