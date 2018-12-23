Homeland Security Says DMV Did Not Comply With REAL ID Regulations, 2.3M IDs Already IssuedCalifornians must now submit two documents proving their residency. For the 2.3 million people who already got their REAL ID, they will have to submit a second document when they renew their ID.

Man Imprisoned 17 Years For Crime His Lookalike Committed Gets $1.1M SettlementRichard Anthony Jones spent 17 years in prison for a crime he says was committed by his doppelganger. Now, he will receive a $1.1 million settlement in a lawsuit that was resolved under a new mistaken-conviction law, Kansas officials announced Tuesday.

Houseboat Burglars Eat From Fridge, Defecate In The Jacuzzi, And Leave A Shocking Clue For PolicePolice couldn't even believe it. The burglars made themselves at home, leaving DNA, an ID, and a wallet behind.

Sacramento County Library Has Set Up A Memorial Fund For Slain Librarian Amber ClarkJust over a week after Sacramento Librarian Amber Clark was shot her car outside the North Natomas branch, a memorial fund has been set up in her honor.

Male, Female, Nonbinary Licenses Offered Starting January 1California driver's licenses and identification cards will have three gender options starting January 1.

Why Aren't People Signing Up For Free Money In Stockton?1,200 letters have been mailed out to households in Stockton offering a chance at receiving $500 a month, no strings attached, but not everyone is signing up.

Winter Officially Starts Friday: A Full Moon And Meteor Shower Make It SpecialWinter solstice, the shortest day of 2018, is Friday, December 21.

Kittens Who Survived Camp Fire Adopted OutAsh and Phoenix, two kittens who survived the Camp Fire, have been adopted out to a new home.