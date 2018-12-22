Homeland Security Says DMV Did Not Comply With REAL ID Regulations, 2.3M IDs Already IssuedCalifornians must now submit two documents proving their residency. For the 2.3 million people who already got their REAL ID, they will have to submit a second document when they renew their ID.

Glass-Smashing Home Burglars Hitting Backyards Before The HolidaysPolice are warning a local city of thieves targeting homes by shattering the backyard glass doors.

Male, Female, Nonbinary Licenses Offered Starting January 1California driver's licenses and identification cards will have three gender options starting January 1.

Rio Linda Celebrates Championship Football Team, Holding Parade SaturdayThe community of Rio Linda is bursting with pride after the high school football team recently captured its very first state championship. They're even celebrating with a huge parade this weekend.

Location Of Missing Car Could Lead To Clues In El Dorado Woman's DeathAuthorities are searching for a car missing from a home where a woman was found dead.

Sacramento County Library Has Set Up A Memorial Fund For Slain Librarian Amber ClarkJust over a week after Sacramento Librarian Amber Clark was shot her car outside the North Natomas branch, a memorial fund has been set up in her honor.

Houseboat Burglars Eat From Fridge, Defecate In The Jacuzzi, And Leave A Shocking Clue For PolicePolice couldn't even believe it. The burglars made themselves at home, leaving DNA, an ID, and a wallet behind.

Saturday's Show Info (12/22/18)

Retired Cop Allegedly Recorded Secret Sex Videos Of HousesittersA retired Vacaville police officer is now on the wrong side of the law.

Aquarium Apologizes For Tweets About Sea OtterCalifornia's Monterey Bay Aquarium has apologized after some people perceived a tweet about a sea otter as body-shaming.