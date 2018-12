Male, Female, Nonbinary Licenses Offered Starting January 1California driver's licenses and identification cards will have three gender options starting January 1.

Houseboat Burglars Eat From Fridge, Defecate In The Jacuzzi, And Leave A Shocking Clue For PolicePolice couldn't even believe it. The burglars made themselves at home, leaving DNA, an ID, and a wallet behind.

Governor-Elect Newsom Is Giving Up Control Of His Wine And Hotel BusinessThe PlumpJack Group, founded by Newsom in 1992, includes four hotels; four Napa Valley wineries; several bars and restaurants; two wine and liquor stores in San Francisco; and an online liquor store.

Alzheimer's Care Center Holds Holiday Stroll For Residents And Their FamiliesThe holiday season is all about creating traditions and for residents at Empire Ranch Alzheimer's Special Care Center, dancing and music are among the favorites.

Sixteen Years Later, Family Of Scott Peterson Claims New Evidence Proves InnocenceSixteen years after the Laci Peterson murder case captured national headlines, family members say they have evidence that shows her husband Scott Peterson is innocent.

Timing Is Everything: Astronomers Explain The Meteor That Lit Up The Sky WednesdayThat bright light everyone was talking about last night is believed to have been a meteor —but the timing of it is what created such a dramatic image.

All California Cars Must Have License Plates Starting January 1Starting January 1 any car bought or leased and driven off a car dealership lot must have temporary license plates.

Mysterious Light Appears In The Sky After Rocket Launch Canceled At Vandenberg Air Force BaseA bright light lit up the sky across Northern California Wednesday night leaving many questioning what they saw moving through the sky.

Dog Dies In Fire At Carmichael HomeA man's dog has died after a fire tore through his home in Carmichael Thursday morning.

Why Aren't People Signing Up For Free Money In Stockton?1,200 letters have been mailed out to households in Stockton offering a chance at receiving $500 a month, no strings attached, but not everyone is signing up.