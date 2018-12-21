RIO LINDA (CBS13) — The community of Rio Linda is bursting with pride after the high school football team recently captured its very first state championship. They’re even celebrating with a huge parade this weekend.

We all know the history here, from a famous talk radio host who is always throwing shade to just haters in general, Rio Linda has taken its share of shots over the years. But thanks to its hard-hitting football team, the town is saying they have earned respect and should be called champions.

When the Rio Linda Knights took San Gorgonio last week to win its first ever 5-AA state title – it shot a spark of celebratory pride through the school and the town.

“Honestly, It’s been unreal. Ever since we won the game everything has been different around the school, there’s been a bunch of signs and everything and the community has been real happy for us,” said senior quarterback Tyson Wbarra.

The players are now treated more like celebrities around campus.

“Just walking around campus even, it’s different. Everybody is ‘hey, good game’ and teachers, it just feels like it’s a better atmosphere around campus now,” said junior player Abraham Banks.

Star running back Cameron Skattebo broke all kinds of records this year becoming the Sac-Joaquin all-time leading rusher, but it’s the bond with team and town that means the most.

“With the whole town being at the football game and being able to witness Rio Linda history, it’s been a good thing and a good thing for this community,” Skattebo said.

And the town is buzzing as they prepare for Saturday’s parade. The popular Tummy’s Sub Shop with a poster for fans to sign as they reflect on the past and celebrate the now.

“We just had a gentleman in here with his letter sweater from 1990, so you know he had to pull that out!” said Jan Bullinger at Tummy’s Sub Shop.

A team earning a town some long-awaited respect.

“I feel like we deserve it and we worked our tails off to get this far and it’s about time somebody knows about Rio Linda,” said junior Kyle Deloney-Spencer.

The parade kicks off at 3 p.m. Saturday under the arches in Rio Linda.