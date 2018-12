Male, Female, Nonbinary Licenses Offered Starting January 1California driver's licenses and identification cards will have three gender options starting January 1.

Winter Officially Starts Friday: A Full Moon And Meteor Shower Make It SpecialWinter solstice, the shortest day of 2018, is Friday, December 21.

WATCH: UPS Delivery Driver Cuts Across Homeowner's LawnThe phrase "get off my lawn" comes to mind after a UPS delivery driver in New Orleans was caught on camera Friday cutting across a man's front yard to make a delivery.

Man Imprisoned 17 Years For Crime His Lookalike Committed Gets $1.1M SettlementRichard Anthony Jones spent 17 years in prison for a crime he says was committed by his doppelganger. Now, he will receive a $1.1 million settlement in a lawsuit that was resolved under a new mistaken-conviction law, Kansas officials announced Tuesday.

Sixteen Years Later, Family Of Scott Peterson Claims New Evidence Proves InnocenceSixteen years after the Laci Peterson murder case captured national headlines, family members say they have evidence that shows her husband Scott Peterson is innocent.

Houseboat Burglars Eat From Fridge, Defecate In The Jacuzzi, And Leave A Shocking Clue For PolicePolice couldn't even believe it. The burglars made themselves at home, leaving DNA, an ID, and a wallet behind.

Mysterious Light Appears In The Sky After Rocket Launch Canceled At Vandenberg Air Force BaseA bright light lit up the sky across Northern California Wednesday night leaving many questioning what they saw moving through the sky.

Timing Is Everything: Astronomers Explain The Meteor That Lit Up The Sky WednesdayThat bright light everyone was talking about last night is believed to have been a meteor —but the timing of it is what created such a dramatic image.