FOLSOM (CBS13) – Folsom High School’s head football coach will be leaving his current job to join Sac State football’s coaching staff.

Kris Richardson will join former Folsom High co-coach, and now the Hornets’ head coach, Troy Taylor, according to a statement from the Folsom Cordova Unified School District.

Folsom High Quarterbacks Coach Bobby Fresques, Running Back Coach Chris Parry, and Defensive Coordinator Sam Cole will also be coaching at Sac State.

“I am a strong believer that this game has always been about more than just what happens on the field,” Richardson wrote in his resignation letter. “It is about developing young men who learn the value of hard work, determination, accountability and self-discipline…Our players formed an unbreakable brotherhood that I was honored to have been a part of.”

Richardson became Folsom High’s head coach in 2005. Since then, he led the team to four, Division 1 State Bowl Championships, including their most recent victory in 2018.