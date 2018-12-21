CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) – A Calaveras County man who was out on bail has been arrested, accused of burglarizing a home and stealing remains of the homeowners’ dead pet, among other things.

On Saturday, 45-year-old Campo Seco resident Edward Pereira, was pulled over by a Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Deputy for an unknown reason. He presented the deputy with a document showing the vehicle’s temporary registration. Pereira and the deputy then parted ways, according to a Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office statement.

Suspecting the paperwork may have been forged, the deputy who pulled Pereira over contacted the DMV about the paperwork and learned that it was fake, say deputies.

Five days later in Valley Springs, a CHP officer pulled Pereira over — this time, on suspicion of driving a vehicle with no license plates. A deputy learned of the incident, came to the scene, and arrested Pereira on suspicion of charges relating to the forged DMV documents.

While searching Pereira’s vehicle, the deputy allegedly found mail that was addressed to a residence in Valley Springs. A deputy went to the home and reportedly found evidence of forced entry and signs of a burglary. The victim’s pet’s remains and prescription medication were among some of the items that were allegedly taken from the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Pereira is now also facing charges of burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, and committing a crime while out on bail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Calaveras Sheriff Dispatch at (209) 754-6500 and ask to speak with the deputy handling the investigation or call our anonymous tip line at (209) 754-6030.