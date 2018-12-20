SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – A moderately strong weather system is on the way to Northern California – meaning it could be a white Christmas for the Sierra Nevada, forecasters say.

The National Weather Service forecasters say the system will arrive on Christmas Eve and stick around through Christmas morning, continuing until Christmas Day. More than a foot of snow is expected at Sierra pass levels in total.

A moderately strong weather system is forecast to move through northern California Christmas Eve day through Christmas morning with showers continuing through Christmas day. Several inches to over a foot of snow expected. Travel impacts likely #cawx pic.twitter.com/AgG1UtV4uc — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 20, 2018

Snow levels are expected to be down to the 5000-6000′ level. Drivers heading up the mountains should be prepared for winter driving conditions and expect chain controls and road closures.

The valley will see rain and some showers with the Christmas storm, but nothing too out of the ordinary for the season.

Before the Christmas storm, a weak system will be moving through the region and bring some light showers late Thursday into Friday.