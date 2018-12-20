Daily List: It’s National Regifting Day! 5 Tips to Nailing the Regift

https://blackfriday.com/news/holiday-gifting-survey

“One of These Days”

Original song with proceeds to benefit Camp Fire victims

https://www.facebook.com/ColdWeatherSons/

Rocklin High School vs Del Campo (Boys) Basketball

Saturday, December 22

Golden One Center

Frosh 1:00pm, JV 3:00pm, Var 5:00pm

Tickets are $15 each and you can sit anywhere you want!

Tickets will be on sale at Golden One Game Day and at Rocklin High School

Sacramento SPCA

Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm

6201 Florin-Perkins Road

Sacramento

916.383.7387

THE SECRET GARDEN

8450 W Stockton Blvd

Elk Grove

(916) 682-6839

http://www.secretgarden-online.com/

Miracle Chicken Fire Rescue

facebook page @imthefunkychicken

donations for help towards Belinda’s care to either:

paypal: funkychickenrescue@gmail.com

or Medical Center for Birds (925) 625-1878 (for Belinda f/ Funky Chicken Rescue)

All donations are tax deductible and are extremely appreciated

Paul Woodard, Walgreens Store Manager

https://www.walgreens.com/

Dos Coyotes

Now Open in Natomas!!!

Open Daily 11am

2701 Del Paso Road #160

Sacramento

(916) 692-8467

http://www.doscoyotes.com

Move America Forward

http://www.moveamericaforward.org

1-844-2TROOPS