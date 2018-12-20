SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Kings say they will play two preseason games in Mumbai next year – marking the first games the NBA has played in India.

The games will take place against the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 4th and 5th at the NSCI Dome

Kings co-owner and chairman Vivek Ranadive was raised in India.

“As an Indian-American, it is an honor to help bring this historic moment to the country where I was raised,” Ranadive said in a statement released on Thursday. “The world wants to watch basketball and India is a fast-growing new frontier.”

Tickets to the games will go on sale at a later date. Fans can also visit http://nbaevents.com/indiagames for more information.