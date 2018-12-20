LAS VEGAS (KTNV ) — Maybe it’s not necessarily the gift to give the person who has everything, but by now it shouldn’t surprise you to know that some people are doing their holiday shopping at marijuana dispensaries.

A lot of people are looking for gifts for the people on their list who like their Christmas a little less merry and more mellow.

Pot presents and cannabis cheer, what used to be considered naughty, is now a nice holiday gift.

“Absolutely! They’re the best stocking stuffers,” said Christina Ghazarian. “You can get little edibles. Or lotions. Or just a pre-rolled gram bag.”

Daniel Zirrela is the Director of Marketing for The Source Dispensary.

“The reality is that a lot of people share with their families. Share with their friends.” Zirrela said. “And as it’s become legal we’re kind of breaking that stigma and getting acceptance.”

To capitalize on the momentum of legal marijuana now attracting Christmas shoppers. The Source is offering holiday deals from now until Jan. 1. They are finding that even in the dispensary people are looking to splurge.

“Some of the more luxurious products,” said Zirrela. “So things from our CBD vendors like Hot Mess Kushmetics which is CBD topicals like lotions. And on the flower side; stuff like a ‘cannagar,’ which is basically a cannabis cigar. They’re priced around 100 dollars.”

Customer Jennifer Beltran said she has found plenty to choose from.

“Got a little for myself, for my animals and then for my mother,” Beltran said. “She loves the honey here with the CBD oil in it.”

The Christmas cannabis is signs that lighting up could soon become a tradition that doesn’t just apply to your Christmas tree.

