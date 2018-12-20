SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Spending the holiday overseas can be difficult for the nation’s 22,000 troops serving in Iraq and Afghanistan. So, a grassroots organization is delivering some holiday cheer with care packages for those members of the military.

The assembly line of Santa’s elves filling the care packages has a real soft spot for the military.

“They’re care packages requested by moms, dads, all saying, ‘hey — send one to my son, my daughter, they’re serving our country, send them a care package, send them our love,’” said outreach director for Move America Forward, Scott Raab.

That love comes courtesy of Move America Forward who, along with volunteers, are boxing up items that can be hard to come by for deployed soldiers. That includes toiletries, coffee, gum, Christmas stockings, and even thank you letters from donors.

It’s a treasure trove of goodies that past recipients say feels like opening up a big box of hometown happiness.

“It showed me that I still had that same support when I left. And it showed me that people really cared about is while we were down there,” said Army Staff Sgt. Flowers Bolton.

All the comforts of home are nearly ready for Santa’s sleigh with a heartfelt message of appreciation for their service and sacrifice.

Move America Forward is shipping 2,500 boxes overseas with an additional 500 care packages saved for a future shipment.