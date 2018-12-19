Sixteen Years Later, Family Of Scott Peterson Claims New Evidence Proves InnocenceSixteen years after the Laci Peterson murder case captured national headlines, family members say they have evidence that shows her husband Scott Peterson is innocent.

Male, Female, Nonbinary Licenses Offered Starting January 1California driver's licenses and identification cards will have three gender options starting January 1.

All California Cars Must Have License Plates Starting January 1Starting January 1 any car bought or leased and driven off a car dealership lot must have temporary license plates.

Yemeni Mother Wins Visa Fight To See Her Dying Son At Oakland HospitalShaima Swileh will get on the earliest available flight out of Egypt, said Basim Elkarra, the executive director of CAIR's Sacramento Valley chapter.

Wednesday's Show Info (12/19/18)

Cristina Ruiz’s Winning Lumpia Recipe from Good Day’s 8th Annual Lumpia CompetitionGet the winning recipe for this year's top lumpia.

Cinder The Bear, Who Was Burned In Wildfire Then Treated At Tahoe Nonprofit, Killed By HunterA bear cub found badly burned in a massive 2014 Washington state wildfire has been killed by a hunter.

Police: Suspect Shot, Killed In Natomas Was A Parolee-At-Large From Prison SystemThe suspect in a shoplifting and carjacking incident in Elk Grove over the weekend was shot and killed by Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department deputies Monday afternoon.

Search On For Two Burglary Suspects In ModestoPolice are searching for two suspects that forced their way into a residence Monday morning.

Tuesday's Show Info (12/18/18)