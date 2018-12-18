All California Cars Must Have License Plates Starting January 1Starting January 1 any car bought or leased and driven off a car dealership lot must have temporary license plates.

Wildfire Cleanup Worker Rob Freestone, 2, Others Fired Over Photos From Camp Fire Burn ZonePolice in Northern California say they'll pursue criminal charges against a wildfire cleanup worker who posted photos of himself posing at destroyed properties.

'Fresh Prince' Star Sues Makers Of Fortnite And NBA 2K Over Carlton Dance"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Alfonso Ribeiro is suing the creators of Fortnite and NBA 2K for using his famous dance on the popular video games.

Man, Woman Found Shot Dead In Elk Grove In Apparent Murder-SuicideTwo people were found shot dead in a car in Elk Grove on Sunday.

Drunken Fight At Kings-Warriors Game Ends With Man Going Over Railing At Golden 1 CenterA man was arrested for allegedly pushing another man over the railing at Friday's Kings game, causing him serious injuries.

West Sacramento Police Officer Dies In South CarolinaA West Sacramento police officer who died Saturday while on a trip in South Carolina has been identified.

Woman Attacked By Dogs While Hanging Laundry In Southern CaliforniaPolice say a woman suffered severe injuries when she was attacked by three dogs as she hung laundry outside her home in a rural area of inland Southern California.

Tuesday's Show Info (12/18/18)

Have You Seen This Stuffed Kitten? Mom Is Asking Passengers At Reagan Airport To Help A mother is desperately looking for her 10-year-old daughter’s missing stuffed kitten after it got lost on a flight to Reagan Airport in DC.

Family Offering To Pay Photographer Over $90,000 To Take Photos Of Them Traveling The WorldThe best part? Their willing to pay you 80,000 Euros which is an estimated $91,280.96 U.S. dollars.