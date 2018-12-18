SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A house fire that claimed the lives of multiple dogs in South Sacramento Tuesday morning is under investigation.

The scene is on Mascot Avenue, just east of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to a structure behind the home.

On the scene of a structure fire in South Sac @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/8AKFhEndoH — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) December 18, 2018

The homeowner says he woke up to smoke in his face. He was able to flag down a passerby and use their phone to call the fire department.

Several dogs died in the fire, the homeowner says. Three classic cars that were being worked on in the structure were also lost.

Exactly what caused the fire is still under investigation.