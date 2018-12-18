All California Cars Must Have License Plates Starting January 1Starting January 1 any car bought or leased and driven off a car dealership lot must have temporary license plates.

Cinder The Bear, Who Was Burned In Wildfire Then Treated At Tahoe Nonprofit, Killed By HunterA bear cub found badly burned in a massive 2014 Washington state wildfire has been killed by a hunter.

Drunken Fight At Kings-Warriors Game Ends With Man Going Over Railing At Golden 1 CenterA man was arrested for allegedly pushing another man over the railing at Friday's Kings game, causing him serious injuries.

Several Dogs Die After Fire At South Sacramento HomeA fire at a house that claimed the lives of multiple dogs in south Sacramento Tuesday morning is under investigation.

'Fresh Prince' Star Sues Makers Of Fortnite And NBA 2K Over Carlton Dance"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Alfonso Ribeiro is suing the creators of Fortnite and NBA 2K for using his famous dance on the popular video games.

Wildfire Cleanup Worker Rob Freestone, 2, Others Fired Over Photos From Camp Fire Burn ZonePolice in Northern California say they'll pursue criminal charges against a wildfire cleanup worker who posted photos of himself posing at destroyed properties.

Tuesday's Show Info (12/18/18)

Man, Woman Found Shot Dead In Elk Grove In Apparent Murder-SuicideTwo people were found shot dead in a car in Elk Grove on Sunday.

Turlock Girl, 14, Killed In Crash; DUI Suspect ArrestedGrief counselors will be at Dutcher Middle School in Turlock on Monday after the death of an eighth grader in a crash.

Yemeni Mother Wins Visa Fight To See Her Dying Son At Oakland HospitalShaima Swileh will get on the earliest available flight out of Egypt, said Basim Elkarra, the executive director of CAIR's Sacramento Valley chapter.