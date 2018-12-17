NATOMAS (CBS13) — The suspect in a shoplifting and carjacking incident in Elk Grove over the weekend was shot and killed by Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department deputies Monday afternoon.

It happened at the FoodMaxx parking lot on Truxel Road in Natomas.

“I was on the phone and all I hear is boom, boom,” said a bystander.

A woman who didn’t want to be identified told CBS 13 that she was sitting in her car in the Food Maxx parking lot when she heard gunshots.

“I was terrified because I’ve never been so close to a shooting before,” she said.

Another woman told CBS13 that she was inside the store when the shooting began.

“I heard a bunch of gunshots go off and everybody started running and screaming in the store,” she said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says two of their deputies shot and killed a suspect in the parking lot.

“This all started from an event which took place from a neighboring jurisdiction after a theft from a local store,” said Sergeant Shaun Hampton.

The suspect, who police say is a white male in his 40s, was located in the passenger side of a vehicle. The suspect was wanted in connection to a carjacking in Elk Grove over the weekend, police say.

When deputies tried to engage Monday, “the suspect exited the vehicle and posed an immediate threat to both deputies,” said Sergeant Vance Chandler.

He says that’s when the deputies shot the man who succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

“Based on what we know right now, we have recovered a weapon that was of the suspect. That weapon was located in close proximity of the vehicle,” Chandler said.

Authorities added that the suspect had an extensive criminal history and was a parolee-at-large from the California State Prison System, according to Hampton.

Police also say a woman was in the driver’s seat of the car the suspect was found in. She was detained for questioning.

Meanwhile, those who heard the gunshots say they are still trying to process what happened.

“I’m still a little shaken. It’s scary that it happened so close to home.”

The Sacramento Police Department has now taken over the investigation of the officer-involved shooting.