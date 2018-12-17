SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Just a week before Christmas, the holiday shopping season is in full swing. While online sales are booming, some local stores say business is better than ever.

Could it be a resurgence in retail? CBS13’s Lemor Abrams spoke to All Good Never Better in Sacramento.

Vanessa Maggio is saying about her in-store profits are surging.

“It’s good to know that people are getting out and exploring the city and…shopping,” Maggio said.

The outdoor clothing store from Portland is new to Midtown Sacramento’s Ice Blocks development. And it’s not alone.

Next door, Indigo Vintage is brand new to the brick and mortar shopping scene, giving the online collective, a place to sell the shopping experience.

READ: All California Cars Must Have License Plates Starting January 1

“A lot of us are online sellers but this is a way for our customers to try things on and see it in person,” said Manager Brooklynne Worthen.

Worthen knows shopping local may not be enough to take on Amazon. After all, analysts say e-commerce-spending is on track to break records this holiday season.

But at Indigo Vintage, at least for one mom, cybershopping is simply out of style.

“I think it just feels more authentic to go through a store and touch things and actually shop around. It feels like you put a lot more thought into the gifts that you give,” said Amber Garay.

Retailers would agree. The National Retail Federation says brick and mortar retail stores saw a five percent growth in November, compared to the same time last year.

ALSO: Turlock Middle School Mourns Student Killed By Suspected DUI Driver

“I just like to interact with people, see the clothes, feel them in your hands,” said Shopper Ben Olson.

And this feel-good brand believes connecting with consumers is the key for the rest of retail to do better.

“Even if they don’t buy something. I know they’ll be back,” said Maggio.

For a full list of local malls and hours, click here.