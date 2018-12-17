A car arrives at the State of California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in Los Angeles, California on February 13, 2009. The DMV, already infamous for long waiting times, is now further taxed as employees are off the job and the offices are closed two days a month as California government imposes its first-ever unpaid furlough to save money during the fiscal crisis. The action is in connection with Schwarzeneggers executive order that addresses the states 42 billion USD deficit and ongoing fiscal crisis. Schwarzenegger has also threatened to lay off as many as 10,000 state employees if a new budget is not passed this week. AFP PHOTO/ ROBYN BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – California’s troubled Department of Motor Vehicles will get a new leader Dec. 31.

Gov. Jerry Brown has designated Bill Davidson as acting director. Davidson has served as the DMV’s chief deputy director since 2016 and has worked at the agency for 16 years. He’s also worked for the California State Transportation Agency.

The Monday announcement comes after director Jean Shiomoto announced plans to retire at the end of the year.

Shiomoto’s departure follows a tumultuous year for the DMV that included hours-long lines at offices across the state and a series of errors related to the state’s automatic voter registration program.

Shiomoto on Friday said the DMV failed to transmit 589 voter registrations to elections officials ahead of the November election, potentially preventing those people from voting.

