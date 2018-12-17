SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Mobile disaster recovery centers are headed to six more Northern California locations on Monday.

The mobile units will help displaced Camp Fire survivors at multiple parks in Sacramento.

Staff from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be working at the units to help wildfire victims with applications for low-interest disaster recovery loans.

The following areas will see mobile units open on several dates:

-Sacramento County on December 17 , 18, 19 and December 27, 28, 29 at 6237 Fountain Square Drive in Citrus Heights, CA 95621

-Sacramento County on December 20, 21, 22 and January 3, 4, 5 at 10361 Rockingham Drive in Sacramento, CA 95827

-Alameda County on December 20, 21, 22 and January 3, 4, 5 at 4985 Broder Boulevard in Dublin, CA 94568

The mobile units will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.