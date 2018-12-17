Update: 12/17/18 – Ash and Phoenix, two kittens who survived the Camp Fire, have been adopted out to a new home.

The kittens were adopted Friday through an open applications process. According to Becky N. at FieldHaven Feline Center, there were several applications submitted.

The original story is below:

LINCOLN (CBS13) — Two kittens that survived the deadly Camp Fire are now available for adoption at the FieldHaven Feline Center in Lincoln.

Brothers Phoenix and Ash became internet sensations after they were rescued from the fire. The shelter said Phoenix came in singed all over with burned paws while Ash survived without a scratch.

Rescuers believe that Phoenix covered Ash with his body during the fire because, in the shelter, he continued to cover his brother with his body. The brothers were cared for and recovered at the emergency animal shelter.

Now, they are ready to find their forever home — together. The shelter emphasized that the siblings will only be adopted as a pair.

Interested families can submit applications for adoption starting at 8 a.m. Friday until 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10. The families must live in Northern California.

Applicants should email cat@fieldhaven.com with why they believe they are the best forever family for the survivors. They must also need to include: contact name, address, phone number, email, number and ages of humans and pets in the family. Information about applying can be found at www.FieldHaven.com