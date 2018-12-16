WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A West Sacramento police officer who died Saturday while on a trip in South Carolina has been identified.

According to a statement from the West Sacramento Police Department, Officer Rinaldo Monterrosa, an 11-year veteran of the department and senior lead officer, was found dead in Charleston.

Officer Monterrosa had just come back to work after a year-long battle with Lymphoma.

He was in the area to attend police training and had traveled to Charleston to attend the military graduation of a friend’s family member. Charleston police are conducting an investigation into his death, according to Sgt. Eric Angle of the West Sacramento Police Department.

Monterrosa was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and leaves behind a wife and four children, the department says.

A statement Sunday on West Sacramento Police Department’s Facebook page reads, in part: