Ronald Seay Arrested For Shooting Of Librarian Amber ClarkRonald Seay, 56, was arrested less than twelve hours after the shooting occurred on charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle. He was arrested in the Elverta area of Natomas.

Woman Spotted Spending Hundreds Of Dollars Stolen From Bar In Amador County

Marysville Middle Schoolers Given Pot Brownies At SchoolSeveral students at a middle school in Marysville allegedly ate brownies containing THC oil, which is derived from cannabis.

California High Court Blocks Pardon Of Man Who Robbed, Killed Woman At 14In a rare step, the California Supreme Court has blocked Gov. Jerry Brown's attempt to issue a pardon to a 37-year-old Cambodian refugee facing deportation for killing and robbing a woman when he was 14 years old.

Monster Surf Forecast Prompts Unusual Warning For Bay Area BeachesA National Weather Service forecaster is issuing an extraordinary warning: stay off Bay Area beaches when the big waves arrive late this weekend.

PG&E Asking For Rate Hike In 2020 To Raise $2 Billion For Pole Maintenance, Executive PayPG&E is asking state regulators to let it pass on the cost of wildfire prevention to its customers.

Girl, 7, Dies In Border Patrol Custody After Suffering Seizure And High FeverA 7-year-old girl from Guatemala who had entered the country illegally last week has died in custody, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection told The Washington Post on Thursday. The girl died from dehydration and shock.

California May Start Taxing Text MessagesThe state may start to tax your text messages and use the money to pay for programs for phone service for low-income residents.

8 Best Places To Find Christmas Trees In Sacramento