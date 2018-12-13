It’s Throwback Thursday, share your TBT Christmas pics with us! Send pictures to GoodDay@KMAXtv.com

Daily List: The 12 Scams of Christmas – and How to Avoid Them
https://www.bbb.org/article/news-releases/16505-the-12-scams-of-christmas-what-to-look-for-and-how-to-avoid-them

Division 2-AA CIF State Football Championship
Del Oro Golden Eagles vs. Grace Brethren (Simi Valley)
Friday Dec. 14
4pm
Cerritos College, Norwalk
https://sites.google.com/a/puhsd.k12.ca.us/del-oro-football/

Support Del Oro Football
Today-Sunday
Taylors
3636 Taylor Rd, Loomis
***$1 Donated to Del Oro High for every Golden Eagle Shake and Eagle French Fries!!
http://www.taylorsloomis.net/

TAYNR 
600 Sunbeam Ave
Sacramento
(866) 829-6748
(866) TAYNR4U
http://www.TAYNR.com

POSIE TURNER SOCKS
http://www.posieturner.com

FAZL SOCKS
https://shopfazl.com/

Sacramento SPCA
Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org

EMIGH HARDWARE
3555 El Camino Ave
Sacramento
(916) 482-1900
http://emigh.com/

Tina Martini
The Medicine Chef
https://www.themedicinechef.com/

