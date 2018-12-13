NEW YORK (AP/WCCO) — Janet Jackson will join her brother Michael as a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The hall says she’s one of seven new members, including Stevie Nicks and the top fan vote-getter, Def Leppard.

The hall says Thursday that the Cure, Roxy Music and the Zombies will also be ushered in next spring at the 34th induction ceremony. It will be held March 29 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Jackson’s induction comes after her third time as nominee and many saw it as overdue, given her prowess as a hitmaker.

Jackson created many of her most indelible hits while working alongside Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis in the Twin Cities. In her 1990 #1 hit single “Escapade,” she memorably yelled out “Minneapolis” during the breakdown.

When Jackson performed in Minneapolis most recently in concert, in November 2015, it was declared “Janet Jackson Day” in the city.

Nicks is already in the hall as a member of Fleetwood Mac. She, Def Leppard and Roxy Music were voted in as first-time nominees.

