SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A chase in North Sacramento ended in a crash Thursday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., officers tried to pull over a driver, but the driver didn’t stop, leading them on a chase, according to a statement from the CHP. The car traveled eastbound on Madison Avenue towards Interstate 80 before crashing on the on-ramp.

The on-ramp was closed as officers searched the car and the driver, who was then was taken into custody.

There is no word on why officers initially tried to pull over the driver.