SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Three civilians who saved a man’s life were honored by the Sacramento Metro Fire Board of Directors Thursday after they provided CPR to a man at a local fitness facility.

One of the three rescuers was in attendance at the meeting to receive recognition for the group’s heroism. He also met the person they saved, who happens to be the father of a Sacramento Metro firefighter.

The man they saved, Brian Leighton, said he’s very grateful the three heroes were there and well-trained for the emergency.

“I don’t really remember any of it really, but you hear stories after the fact and you know. We’ve created a friendship that is going to be a life-long friendship now. I’m truly grateful for what he’s done,” Leighton said.

Leighton said he’s recovering better than expected.