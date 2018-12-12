Woman Who Tried To Kill Herself By Driving Wrong Way On Freeway Sentenced To Life In PrisonA Northern California woman who killed a man after she drove head-on into freeway traffic in an apparent suicide attempt has been sentenced to 18 years to life in prison.

Police Go Above And Beyond To Help Dogs That Fell From 5-Story Parking StructureThe dogs, Comet and Titan, fell to the ground in front of the five-story structure.

Man Arrested For Killing Dog That Urinated On His VehicleAuthorities say a man who shot a dog with an assault rifle for peeing on his yard and vehicle was arrested and is facing animal cruelty charges.

Caltrans Worker Fighting For His Life After Being Hit On I-80Gary Morin, 32-years-old, was filling potholes when a driver bailed off the 50 Interstate interchange onto 80 eastbound at the last second, which caused the driver to clip a semi.

Police Targeting Porch Pirates With Bait Packages To Catch ThievesPolice departments across the Sacramento area are setting up bait packages to catch thieves in the act.

TMZ: Tom Cruise In Lake Tahoe Filming 'Top Gun' SequelIt's widely known that Tom Cruise is reprising his famous role of Maverick in "Top Gun" in a sequel, but this time around, he's bringing his hot-shot swagger to Lake Tahoe.

Porn Star Stormy Daniels Ordered To Pay Pres. Trump's Legal FeesA federal judge has ordered porn star Stormy Daniels to pay Donald Trump nearly $293,000 for his attorneys' fees and another $1,000 in sanctions after her defamation suit against the president was dismissed.

Investigation Into Modesto Shootings Leads To Arrest In Case, Arrests In 2 Other CasesPolice in Modesto have arrested five people in connection with three recent shootings that resulted in the deaths of two men. Police say all three cases were connected to gangs and/or drugs.

Wednesday's Show Info (12/12/18)

Calaveras County Man Still Missing After Three MonthsThe search continues for a Calaveras County man missing for more than 3 months. Shannon David Scott is a Marine Corps veteran who was last seen August 29, 2018.