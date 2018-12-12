Comments
Daily List: 3 Tips to Keeping Your Poinsettia Plants Alive Through the Holidays
JJ Pfister Distilling
C&H Factory
Shop Local Gifts
Guide Dogs for the Blind
Savory Cafe
Moppet Shoppe
W. Margarons
Show us your Christmas Cookies! Email pictures to GoodDay@KMAXtv.com
Daily List: 3 Tips to Keeping Your Poinsettia Plants Alive Through the Holidays
https://www.sacbee.com/entertainment/living/home-garden/article50328165.html
JJ Pfister Distilling
Potato Vodka
jjpfister.com
C&H Factory
https://www.chsugar.com/home
Shop Local Gifts
https://giftsfromtheheartofelkgrove.com
Guide Dogs for the Blind
Sierra Gold Guides
Cameron Park
Sierra.gold.guides@gmail.com
Savory Cafe
722 Main St.
Woodland
530.668.4009
Moppet Shoppe
2524 J Street, Sacramento
W. Margarons
http://www.wmargaron.com
Instagram @wmargaron
Find Margarons in store at Corti Brothers in Sac and the Davis Food Coop.