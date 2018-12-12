LINCOLN (CBS13) — On the 47th anniversary of a Lincoln police officer’s end of watch, the police department unveiled new memorial signs in his honor and presented a sign to his wife.

The police department shared a video Wednesday as a tribute to Officer Les Schellbach, who was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 12, 1971.

In 1998, the City of Lincoln approved the street name Schellbach Drive in honor of the fallen officer. Lincoln police officers saw a memorial street sign in another city and decided to recreate it for Schellbach Drive.

So on Wednesday, Eilene Burns, who was married to Schellbach at the time he was killed, unveiled the new signs. The department said the Lincoln Peace Officers Association bought an extra sign which they presented to Mrs. Burns.

Retired Lincoln Police Cheif Bob Barroso was also present at the event. Barroso was shot several times in the incident that took Schellbach’s life.