Tina’s Butter Cookies with Lemon Curd

(Recipe from Fine Cooking magazine.)

Click here to download a .PDF version of the recipe.

Dina’s Family’s Oatmeal Cookies

‘CCOW Cookies’ (Coconut, Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal, Walnut)

Combine the following dry ingredients in separate bowl and mix well:

3 cups Quaker Oats (uncooked, Old-Fashioned)

1 ½ cup all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1/3-1/2 cup sweetened, flaked coconut

1 12-oz pkg semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup chopped walnuts

Beat the following three ingredients in a separate bowl until well blended:

½ lb. (2 sticks) sweet butter (softened to room temperature)

1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

½ cup granulated sugar

Add…

2 eggs (room temp for 20 minutes)

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Beat until creamy and fluffy (about three minutes)

Combine ALL ingredients and mix evenly.

Roll into small balls, place directly on cookie sheet and bake at 350 degrees for 11-13 minutes. (Less time for smaller cookies, may need longer for larger cookies).

Enjoy!

Tessa’s Triple-chocolate Browned Butter Cookies

2 Cups Flour

1 Cup Butter (2 sticks, browned)

2 room temp eggs

1 cup (packed) brown sugar

1/3 cup granulated sugar

2 tsp vanilla

3/4 tsp salt

1 tsp baking soda

1 1/2 cup misc chocolate chips, toffee, peanut butter morsels, etc. (whatever you have!)

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Over low heat, cook butter until it starts to froth, boil, and then start to brown. Remove from heat to a heat-safe bowl and let cool. (Don’t add your eggs to hot butter, you’ll end up with browned butter scrambled eggs!)

While that cools, sift together your flour, baking soda, and salt.

Once your butter has cooled, add sugars and vanilla and beat until thick. Then add two eggs and beat until combined, about one minute. Fold in chocolate pieces. Refrigerate dough for at least 30 minutes. (Makes it easier to handle.)

Prepare your cookie sheets. Using a small ice cream scoop, start with 9 cookies on a sheet to see how far your dough spreads, then modify after your first batch. Bake for 9-11 minutes. Let cool on a rack for 5-10 minutes before transferring to a rack. Enjoy!

Makes about 20 cookies.

Ju’s Oreo Tree

Ju got the idea for her Oreo tree from this blog: https://www.sugardishme.com/oreo-cookie-ball-tree/