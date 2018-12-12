NATOMAS (CBS13) — Sacramento police are searching for the gunman in a deadly shooting near the the American River College Natomas Center campus.

Police say around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, one person was shot and killed in the parking lot outside the Natomas library in the 2400 block of Del Paso Road, which shares space on the college campus. Evidence markers show the area where investigators are meticulously combing this campus turned deadly crime scene.

Police believe the suspect or suspects took off in a vehicle.

“We don’t know what the victim’s relationship is to this area if the victim was visiting or was meeting someone here,” Sacramento police officer Linda Matthew said.

As police descended on the scene, students and teachers inside the American River College Natomas Center received text messages on their phones to shelter in place, and lock their classrooms.

READ: Crime Stoppers Tip Leads To Homicide Arrest, Detectives Still Looking For Second Suspect

“People from outside were going inside and people in the hallways were like ‘hey what’s going on,’ and then one of the staff said ‘hey everybody go inside the classrooms,’” student Slavic Tyutyunik said.

Despite the urgent warning, classes continued, as police determined no gunman remained on campus.

”They just locked the doors and we took our quiz and once everything was cleared he let us know,” student Juwan Johnson said.

Quizzes inside while a deadly confrontation outside this American River College Natomas Center campus, leaving Sacramento police trying to solve a homicide.

Police have withheld the victim’s identity pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the police dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.