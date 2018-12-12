SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A local lawmaker is among a number of Sacramento residents frustrated that leaf piles still haven’t been picked up in the Land Park neighborhood.

Sacramento has more trees per capita than any other city in the United States, according to an MIT study. That fact is also supported by the large leaf piles that line the streets starting in November. They’re a small price to pay for residents living in some of the city’s most desirable neighborhoods.

But in the Land Park neighborhood, the leaves aren’t being picked up, residents say. The City Councilman for District 4, Steve Hanson, took to social media to express his disappointment that the city’s “claw”-equipped tractors are no where to be seen. Hanson blamed the problem on systemic issues with the Department of Public Works’ Recycling and Solid Waste Division, and communication problems.

“I am disappointed in the response from Public Works so far, but will keep working to help improve the situation and get Land Park streets cleaned up,” he wrote.

Further, Hanson wrote that he requested an immediate strategy to “correct the communication mistakes” that, he claims, have made the situation even worse.