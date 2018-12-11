Show us the holiday card your family is sending out this year! Email pictures to GoodDay@KMAXtv.com

Daily List: Favorite Holiday Treats By State
https://monroemonitor.com/favorite-holiday-treat-by-state/

SacRT Holiday Bus
http://www.sspca.org/holidaybus

View the Holiday Bus schedule here:
http://www.sacrt.com/apps/ride-free-on-the-sacrt-holiday-bus-coming-december-1/

Layton
http://www.laytonshop.com
modern.chic.nursing

12 Days of Midtown
Capital Stage
2215 J Street, Sacramento

Nerds on Call
4315 Marconi Ave.
Sacramento
800-919-NERD
http://www.callnerds.com

Cynthia Bazin
Laser-focused mentoring
http://www.smartchic.me

Bliss Marketplace
2529 Mercantile Dr.
Rancho Cordova
Phone: (916) 594-7035
https://www.vintageblissmarketplace.com/

TK & Kindergarten Registration Round Up
Saturday, January 26th
9am-1pm
Rocklin High School
http://www.rocklinusd.org/Parents/Registration/index.html

The Katchet Life
http://www.thekachetlife.com
Instagram: @thekachetlife

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.