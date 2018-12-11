Show us the holiday card your family is sending out this year! Email pictures to GoodDay@KMAXtv.com
Daily List: Favorite Holiday Treats By State
https://monroemonitor.com/favorite-holiday-treat-by-state/
SacRT Holiday Bus
http://www.sspca.org/holidaybus
View the Holiday Bus schedule here:
http://www.sacrt.com/apps/ride-free-on-the-sacrt-holiday-bus-coming-december-1/
Layton
http://www.laytonshop.com
modern.chic.nursing
12 Days of Midtown
Capital Stage
2215 J Street, Sacramento
Nerds on Call
4315 Marconi Ave.
Sacramento
800-919-NERD
http://www.callnerds.com
Cynthia Bazin
Laser-focused mentoring
http://www.smartchic.me
Bliss Marketplace
2529 Mercantile Dr.
Rancho Cordova
Phone: (916) 594-7035
https://www.vintageblissmarketplace.com/
TK & Kindergarten Registration Round Up
Saturday, January 26th
9am-1pm
Rocklin High School
http://www.rocklinusd.org/Parents/Registration/index.html
The Katchet Life
http://www.thekachetlife.com
Instagram: @thekachetlife