Filed Under:Christmas Day, gifts, shipping

Getting the right gift is really important, but making sure it arrives on time is just as critical. Here are the recommended send-by dates from USPS, FedEx and UPS for expected delivery of December 25:

U.S. Postal Service

  • Dec. 14: USPS Retail Ground shipments
  • Dec. 18: APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) through Priority Mail Express
  • Dec. 20: First Class
  • Dec. 20: Priority Mail
  • Dec. 22: Priority Mail Express

FedEx
Find rates and transit times at www.fedex.com.

  • Dec. 17: Ground and home delivery
  • Dec. 19: Express Saver
  • Dec. 20: Two-day options
  • Dec. 21: Overnight options
  • Dec. 25: FedEx SameDay, FedEx SameDay City Direct and City Priority

UPS
Calculate time and cost at www.ups.com.

  • Dec. 18: UPS 3 Day Select
  • Dec. 20: 2nd Day Air
  • Dec. 21: Next Day Air