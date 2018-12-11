Woman Records Emotional Reunion With Family Cat 1 Month After Camp FireA family has been reunited with their cat after it stayed behind during a deadly wildfire last month that leveled their home in Northern California.

How Is Screen Time Affecting The Brains Of Young Kids?The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends you avoid using devices with children between 18-24 months, except for video chatting.

Authorities: Severely Injured Nevada County Man Wasn't Attacked By Mountain LionA man was found severely injured along a Nevada County road over the weekend and now investigators are trying to locate his attacker.

Actor Kirk Douglas Celebrates 102nd BirthdayActor Kirk Douglas got to celebrate his 102nd birthday with a special video message from his daughter-in-law.

California Woman Drowns At Dangerous Kauai Spot Queen's BathRescuers over the weekend called off their search for a California woman swept out to sea from a picturesque but dangerous spot on Kauai's north shore.

'Paris Noel's Winter Wonderland' In Turlock Shows One Woman's Passion For ChristmasCBS13 took a look at the dazzling display she calls "Paris Noel's Winter Wonderland."

Paradise Dog Stood Stayed, Watched Over Ruins Of Home Weeks Until Owners ReturnedA dog that survived the Camp Fire went above and beyond to protect his family's property.

Kaiser Mental Health Workers Strike Over Staffing-Level ConcernsKaiser Permanente is the largest health care provider in California. But starting Monday, some 4,000 Kaiser mental health professionals across the state are going on strike.

Young Adults Who Aged Out Of Foster Care Get Surprised With New FurnitureA program in Modesto is helping provide young people who have aged out of foster care with the tools to get them on the right track.

Will Typing Your PIN Number Backward Into An ATM Alert Police?Do ATMs have the ability to alert police if you're being robbed just by typing in your PIN number backward?