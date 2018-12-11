WILSEYVILLE (CBS13) – The search continues for a Calaveras County man missing for more than 3 months. Shannon David Scott is a Marine Corps veteran who was last seen August 29, 2018.

He left his home on Blagen Boulevard around 11am and was heading to a 1:30pm VA appointment in Rancho Cordova, which is approximately 60 miles away. Scott was driving a 2014 Fiat with a CA Purple Heart license plate: PH9038, or 9038PH. The car also has a Marine Corps sticker on the rear window and a dreamcatcher on the rearview mirror.

A Silver Alert was issued after Scott didn’t show up to his appointment. His cell phone ran out of power on August 30, and its last known location was Sloughhouse. There has been no activity on his debit or credit cards since he disappeared.

Shannon Scott is 66 years old and is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He is dependent on a wheelchair, or a cane. He also suffers from medical disabilities, including diabetes.

According to a post on his daughter’s Facebook, Scott has white-blonde hair and wears prescription glasses. He has four tattoos: a dragon on his right arm, a rose on his left arm, a Pegasus on his right bicep, and a Kentucky flag on his left bicep.

Anybody with information on the whereabouts of Shannon Scott is urged to contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department at 209-754-6500.