SACRAMENTO- Hundreds of breweries nationwide came together to brew Sierra Nevada’s “Resilience Butte County Proud IPA” and that beer will start to be released this week.

Locally, New Helvetia Brewing Company in Sacramento, Dunloe Brewing in Davis, and Crooked Lane Brewing Company in Auburn will all release the beer on Wednesday, 12/12. Several other breweries will follow and release the IPA throughout the month.

Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, which is based in Chico, came up with the idea to brew a beer and donate all proceeds to the Camp Fire Relief Fund. The owner contacted breweries across the country and asked the beermakers to all brew the same recipe starting on the same day, November 27. Those breweries all agreed to donate proceeds from the sale of Resilience to the Camp Fire Relief Fund. Sierra Nevada asked its suppliers to donate the ingredients, and those ingredients were sent to the 1,400 participating breweries.

An estimated 17,000 barrels, or 4.2 million pints, are expected to be for sale.

So when will your local brewery have Resilience Butte County Proud IPA available?

December 12:

New Helvetia Brewing Company- Sacramento

Dunloe Brewing- Davis

Crooked Lane Brewing Company- Auburn

December 13:

GoatHouse Brewing Company- Lincoln

Fountainhead Brewing Company- Sacramento

High Water Brewing- Lodi

Burning Barrel Brewing Company- Rancho Cordova

Knee Deep Brewing Company- Auburn

December 14:

True Symmetry Brewing Company- Suisun City

Ol’ Republic Brewery- Nevada City

Blue Note Brewing Company- Woodland

Device Brewing Company- Sacramento

December 15:

Track 7- Sacramento

Tilted Mash Brewing- Elk Grove

River Rock Brewery- Galt

Grass Valley Brewing Company- Grass Valley

December 16:

Claimstake Brewing- Rancho Cordova

December 17:

Mraz Brewing Company- El Dorado Hills (could be released December 18)

December 19:

Dust Bowl Brewing Company- Turlock

Sactown Union Brewery- Sacramento

December 20:

Yolo Brewing Company- West Sacramento

Brethren Brewing Company- Manteca

Jackrabbit Brewing Company- West Sacramento

Flatland Brewing- Elk Grove

Lodi Beer Company- Lodi

December 21:

Channel Brewing Company- Stockton

Dreaming Dog Brewery- Elk Grove

December 22:

Red Bus Brewing Company- Folsom

The Monk’s Cellar- Roseville

Auburn Alehouse- Auburn

Loomis Basin Brewing- Loomis

December 29:

Cool Beerwerks- Cool

TBD:

Berryessa Brewing Company- Winters

Moksa Brews- Rocklin

Three Mile Brewing Company

Alaro Craft Brewery- Sacramento

Urban Roots Brewing- Sacramento

Sudwerk Brewing Company- Davis

Bike Dog Brewing- West Sacramento

Big Sexy Brewing- Sacramento

Outbreak Brewing Company- Placerville (expected early January)

Blaker Brewing- Ceres

Sutter Buttes Brewing- Yuba City

Heretic Brewing Company- Fairfield

Morgan Territory Brewing- Tracy

River City Brewing- Carmichael

Persuasion Brewing Company- Modesto

Porchlight Brewing Company- Sacramento

El Dorado Brewing Company- Diamond Springs

Waterman Brewing Company- Elk Grove

Thin Line Brewing Company- Rancho Cordova

Five Window Beer Company- Lodi

Super Owl Brewing- Davis

King Cong Brewing- Sacramento

Sierra Nevada Brewing Company also made the recipe available so home brewers can participate.