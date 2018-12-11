NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 17: Carol Burnett attends the \"The Carol Burnett Show: The Lost Episodes\" screening hosted by Time Life and The Cinema Society at Tribeca Grand Hotel on September 17, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Golden Globe Awards will introduce a new TV special achievement trophy at next month’s telecast and name it after its first recipient — comedic icon Carol Burnett.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Tuesday the Carol Burnett Award — the small-screen version of the group’s film counterpart, the Cecil B. DeMille Award — will annually honor someone “who has made outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen.”

The first Carol Burnett Award will, fittingly, go to Burnett, a five-time Golden Globe winner who was the first woman to host a variety sketch show, “The Carol Burnett Show.”

In a statement, association President Meher Tatna said: “We are profoundly grateful for her contributions to the entertainment industry and honored to celebrate her legacy forever at the Golden Globes.”

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)