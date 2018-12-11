MODESTO (CBS13) – Police in Modesto have arrested five people in connection with three recent shootings that resulted in the deaths of two men. Police say all three cases were connected to gangs and/or drugs.

Thirty-seven-year-old James Chisum and 58-year-old Sameer Sogol were gunned down in October. Following a lengthy police investigation, detectives arrested 19-year-old Stephen Tisdale. He’s suspected of shooting and killing the victims. He is also suspected of an attempted homicide that occurred on El Pasado Avenue and Riverside Avenue on October 9, according to a statement from the Modesto Police Department.

Tisdale was arrested on suspicion of murder, criminal street gang activity, and willful harm or injury to a child, say police.

Through the course of the investigation, police say they also arrested four additional suspects with ties to two more cases. Those arrested are 22-two-year-old Raymond Zavala, 26-year-old Mariah Silva, 19-year-old Pedro Araiza and 31-year-old Rodrgio Gomez.

Zavala is charged with murder, criminal street gang activity with enhancements, firearm enhancements, and willful harm or injury to a child. Silva is charged with murder and being a convicted felon in association with a street gang. Araiza is charged with murder, criminal street gang activity, being a convicted felon in association with a street gang, and home invasion robbery. Gomez is charged with murder, being a convicted felon in association with a street gang, home invasion robbery, and firearm enhancements.

Anyone with additional information about these cases or others is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters may also visit the crime Stopper’s website at http://www.stancrimetips.org or download the P3 app to provide tips.