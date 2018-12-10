Gold Tower Bridge in Sacramento California during blue sunset with downtown and goose on floating log

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) —The City of Sacramento is working to revitalize and reshape the Old Sacramento Waterfront, and they are giving the public an opportunity to submit ideas for the area.

Interested parties can submit their innovative ideas for new businesses, playgrounds, and more online for the public and officials to choose and possibly build the most popular idea.

Submissions are due March 22, 2019, and winning ideas may get up to $6,000 in prize money. You can submit your ideas for the new Waterfront here.

In addition to the ideas submitted by the public, the city is deciding between several design firms to build new businesses in the Old Sacramento Waterfront area.