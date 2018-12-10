TURLOCK (CBS13) — A Turlock woman known for her elaborate Halloween decorations is now taking on Christmas in a major way. CBS13 took a look at the dazzling display she calls “Paris Noel’s Winter Wonderland.”

With its twinkling lights and festive holiday music, Stephanie Valgos has had a love for Christmas ever since she was a little girl.

“I used to beg my Mom to sleep by the Christmas tree and then when I went away to college, I instantly started decorating with lights,” Valgos said.

Her hobby intensified with the birth of her now-teenage daughter, Paris Noel, on Christmas Day. She says Christmas quickly became her passion.

READ: Young Adults Who Aged Out Of Foster Care Get Surprised With New Furniture

It’s a passion that now brightens Merchant Lane in Turlock and brings smiles to the faces of those who stop by “Paris Noel’s Winter Wonderland.”

“I feel like if people can come by here and just for a few minutes escape the reality and fall back to a time before innocence was lost… then I’m happy,” Valgos said.

She said she begins to set up her magnificent display well before Thanksgiving and typically recruits a few friends to help.

ALSO: See More Christmas Light Displays With The 12 Daves Of Christmas

Her display features carolers, penguins, an Eiffel Tower, and even some red, white and blue to honor the troops. There are thousands of twinkling lights, enough to light up the entire neighborhood.

The public is welcome to visit Valgos’ display and see the work of several of her neighbors on the 4200 block of Merchant Lane in Turlock. And if Turlock is too far out of the way, check it out on her Facebook page, Paris Noel’s Winter Wonderland.