PARADISE (CBS13) – A dog that survived the Camp Fire went above and beyond to protect his family’s property.

Madison the dog reportedly protected the ruins of his home for nearly month. He was there when Paradise resident Andrea Gaylord returned to the place where her home once stood.

Like thousands of others, Gaylord left on November 8 when fire broke out, decimating Paradise. An animal rescuer who responded to Gaylord’s request to check on Madison first spotted the male Anatolian shepherd mix several days later.

Shayla Sullivan said the outdoor guard dog was apprehensive and kept his distance. She left food and water for him until Gaylord returned on Wednesday. She also helped locate Madison’s brother Miguel, another Anatolian shepherd mix that was taken to a shelter 85 miles away in the confusing aftermath of the fire.

The dogs reunited Friday when Gaylord came back to the property with Miguel and brought Madison his favorite treat: a box of Wheat Thin crackers.

ALSO: Woman Shares Emotional Reunion With Family Cat 1 Month After Camp Fire

The Camp Fire is the most deadly wildfire in state history, with at least 88 fatalities. It destroyed nearly 19,000 buildings, including 13,954 homes.